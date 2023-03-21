If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Staff from John Rankin School in Newbury, Berkshire, wore black armbands on Tuesday morning (21 March) as they stood outside the gates ahead of an Ofsted visit.

Headteacher Flora Cooper tweeted on Monday (20 March) saying that she would refuse entry to inspectors following the death of fellow headteacher Ruth Perry in January, before later reversing the decision.

Ms Perry took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating, her family said.

The 53-year-old was headteacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, 20 miles away from John Rankin School.