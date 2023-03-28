The shooter who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, wrote a manifesto and a map of the school grounds, police have said.

Police identified Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who is believed to be a former student at Covenant Presbyterian Church School, as the gunman behind the March 27 attack.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we are going over, that pertain to this day of the actual incident,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said hours after the incident.

“We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

