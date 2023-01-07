A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.

Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".

The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.

He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.