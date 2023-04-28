Climate activists were dragged away by police after coating the Scottish parliament in paint.

Protesters from This Is Rigged were filmed outside Holyrood as red marks were splashed over the wall.

Police confirmed that two people, aged 26 and 23, were arrested and charged in connection with vandalism and a breach of the peace.

The group said the protest was to “call attention to our government’s criminal inaction on the climate crisis.” “This summer, we will shut down Scotland’s oil industry until our demands are met,” they vowed.

