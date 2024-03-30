Scotland: Stone of Destiny gets new home after Perth Museum’s £27m redevelopment

The “fabulous” museum which is the new home of the Stone of Destiny opens in Perth, Scotland, this weekend following a £27 million redevelopment project.

Located in the former City Hall, the exhibition will open its doors to the public on Saturday 30 March.

Its centrepiece will be the Stone of Destiny, which has returned to Perthshire for the first time in more than 700 years, having originally been kept at nearby Scone.

Also known as the Stone of Scone, it was long used in the inauguration of Scottish monarchs.

However, in 1296, it was seized by King Edward I of England as war loot and taken to London.

It was returned to Scotland in 1996.