Senegal election in chaos as opposition lawmakers removed by police before key vote

Watch the moment opposition politicians in Senegal were forcefully removed from the parliament chamber by riot police, after attempting to block a bill to postpone presidential elections.

Security forces stormed the legislative building on Monday 5 February and ejected several opposition lawmakers who were trying to block the voting process on the unprecedented delay of the presidential election initially scheduled for 25 February.

The parliament then voted to delay the West African nation’s vote until 15 December.

President Macky Sall announced on Saturday that the election would be postponed, pitching Senegal into uncharted constitutional waters, and triggering violent protests.