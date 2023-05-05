Police blocked off a street near Belgrade on Friday, 5 May, after a suspect was arrested following Serbia’s second mass shooting in two days.

Eight people died and at least 14 were injured after a gunman fired an automatic weapon in a suspected drive-by attack near Dubona late on Thursday.

A suspect, identified by authorities by the initials UB, was arrested early on Friday near Kragujevac, 60 miles south of Belgrade.

Thursday night’s incident came after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade.

