Police have paid tribute to an officer shot dead while responding to a robbery after a man was found guilty of her murder.

Piran Ditta Khan was today (4 April) convicted of killing PC Sharon Beshenivsky, who was killed while interrupting a raid at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford in November 2005.

She and her colleague PC Teresa Milburn were shot at point-blank range by one of the three men who had just carried out the robbery as he emerged from the door of the business.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: “Today as always our thoughts remain with PC Sharon Beshenivsky and her family, Sharon went to work to protect the public, she responded to a call for help alongside her colleague Teresa but tragically never came home.”