A motorcyclist was violently knocked to the ground in an attempted robbery by two masked motorists in Sheffield on 10 November.

Footage shows the motorcyclist, 48, cruising behind a grey Fiat 500 car, which screeches to a halt.

The rider then swerves as the passenger door opens and a masked man jumps out, pushing him.

The motorcyclist attempts to open the car door before the masked driver shuts it and drives away.

Officers investigating believe the car to be stolen and displaying a false number plate.

The motorcyclist was uninjured but “understandably shaken.”

