Brazen thieves steal cash from elderly woman’s purse as she pays at till

A pair of brazen thieves were caught on CCTV stealing cash from an elderly woman in her 80s as she paid at a shop counter in Horsham, West Sussex, on 1 December.

Footage shows one woman reaching into the victim’s bag and pulling out an envelope, while another held a jumper up in an effort to conceal the crime.

“A purchase was made using some of the withdrawn money, with the rest being placed into an envelope, which was later discovered to be missing when the victim returned home,” Sussex Police said.

