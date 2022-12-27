Britons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargains

Britons packed high streets and shopping centres on Monday, as they returned to the Boxing Day sales after last year’s Covid-hit Christmas.

Footage from Westfield in Stratford, east London, shows crowds of people going about their business in search of bargains.

According to Springboard, the shopper tracking agency, there had been a 50 per cent rise in shopper numbers out on Monday compared with Boxing Day last year.

However, footfall remained 30.5 per cent down on 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions.

