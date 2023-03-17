Moment Florida man wrongfully given 400-year sentence is freed after 34 years

A Florida man who spent 34 years of a 400-year-sentence in prison has been freed after prosecutors reinvestigated the case.

Sidney Holmes, now 57, was accused of being a getaway driver for an armed robbery of two people outside a convenience store near Fort Lauderdale in 1988.

A reinvestigation found that witness identification of Mr Holmes was likely to have been a "misidentification" because of the "scientifically unreliable" photo and live lineup practices used at the time.

This footage shows the moment Mr Holmes and his mother shared an emotional hug after his release.

