Why was Silvio Berlusconi a controversial figure?

Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86.

The billionaire media mogul was Italy’s longest-serving premier and served three times as prime minister, despite being scarred by scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption.

His death has divided opinion across Europe, with tributes being paid by some of his political allies and followers.

From counting Russian president Vladimir Putin as a friend, to his notorious “bunga bunga” sex parties, take a look back at the life and career of modern Italy’s most polarising figure.