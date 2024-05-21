Ambulances were filmed rushing to a Singapore Airlines plane after it diverted to make an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence.

At least one passenger died and 30 were injured as the Boeing 777-300ER plane made its way from London to Singapore carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the airline said in a statement.