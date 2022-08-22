Singapore prime minister announces decriminalisation of sex between men

Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that his country will decriminalise sex between men.

During his annual national day rally speech on Sunday, Ms Hsien said he believed repealing Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men, is the “right thing to do”.

He added: “Private sexual behaviour between consenting adults does not raise any law and order issue.

“There is no justification to prosecute people for it nor to make it a crime.”

The country will continue to uphold the legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.