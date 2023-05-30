Sirens sound across Seoul as North Korea launches ‘military spy satellite’

North Korea has launched ‘a space vehicle’, after announcing plans to put its first military spy satellite into orbit, prompting emergency alerts and brief evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.

North Korea said this satellite was aimed to boost monitoring of US activities.

“It was really scary because the audio warning was so loud yet barely intelligible” Sara Thomas, a British teacher living in Seoul told The Independent.

“In my 7 years living in Korea, this is the only time we’ve ever been ordered to prepare to evacuate.” She went onto say.

