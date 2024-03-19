Watch: Residents flee as bear runs down road in Slovakian town

CCTV footage captures the moment a bear ran through a town in Slovakia on Sunday 17 March, causing people to flee.

According to local media, five people were injured when a bear attacked them in the city centre of Liptovsky Mikulas before retreating to the woods.

On Friday, a 31-year-old Belarusian woman fell to her death trying to escape a similar bear attack in the nearby Low Tatra Mountains, according to local media.

Authorities declared a state of emergency on Sunday and local media said on Tuesday that the bear had been pushed back to the woods.