Man accused of shooting Slovakia’s prime minister brought to court for hearing

The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak prime minister Robert Fico made his first court appearance on Saturday 18 May.

Mr Fico's condition has stabilised but remains serious, the country's health minister said, providing an update following Wednesday's shooting.

The PM underwent a two-hour operation on Friday that increased hopes for his recovery.

Five shots were fired in an attack that sent shockwaves through Europe.

Slovak police have charged a man identified by prosecutors as Juraj C with attempted murder.

Local news media say he is a 71-year-old former security guard.