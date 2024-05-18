Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:32
Man accused of shooting Slovakia’s prime minister brought to court for hearing
The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak prime minister Robert Fico made his first court appearance on Saturday 18 May.
Mr Fico's condition has stabilised but remains serious, the country's health minister said, providing an update following Wednesday's shooting.
The PM underwent a two-hour operation on Friday that increased hopes for his recovery.
Five shots were fired in an attack that sent shockwaves through Europe.
Slovak police have charged a man identified by prosecutors as Juraj C with attempted murder.
Local news media say he is a 71-year-old former security guard.
Up next
38:02
The science of falling in love
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
04:35
The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
03:54
Scheffler admits ‘head still spinning’ as he speaks after arrest
00:21
Southampton fan celebrates with prosthetic leg during play-off win
00:46
Tyson Fury vows to knock Oleksandr Usyk ‘spark out’ at fiery weigh-in
01:31
Mikel Arteta remains ‘very optimistic’ about Arsenal’s title chances
00:39
Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four
02:47
Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand
00:47
Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil
00:38
Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters damage glass protecting Magna Carta
00:42
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance to Sheffield music students
00:39
Dolly Parton’s niece reveals which Welsh town singer’s roots traced to
01:20
Dune: Prophecy trailer gives fans first look at female-led TV series
00:28