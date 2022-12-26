Japan: Heavy snow leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured

Heavy snow across Japan has killed 17, and injured more than 90 people, according to disaster management officials today (26 December).

Hundreds across the country have been left without power as a result, with blankets of two-feet-six-inches in some areas outside of Tokyo.

It's thought many of those who died had fallen when removing snow from their roof, or had it fall on top of them. People have also been forced to sleep in vehicles or abandon them mid-journey.

