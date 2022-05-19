SNP’s Mhairi Black accuses government of ‘sleepwalking towards fascism’

SNP MP Mhairi Black has accused the government of “sleepwalking closer to fascism”.

During a scathing speech in the House of Commons, Ms Black aimed a number of criticisms against the Tories, suggesting they have prioritised "a manufactured culture war" and eroded human rights.

“Over the last 12 years, I fear we have been sleepwalking closer and closer to the F word,” she said.

“When I say the F word, I am talking about fascism - fascism wrapped in red, white and blue.”

