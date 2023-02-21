Having children outside marriage is wrong, says SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said that she believes having children outside of marriage is “wrong.”

The finance minister and devout Christian told Sky News: “It’s entirely up to them. It’s something that I would seek to avoid for me personally.”

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP has also said that she would have voted against marriage equality if she had been elected when it came into law, leading some of her previous backers to withdraw their support for her campaign.

Ms Forbes has clarified that she would not roll back equality legislation if elected.

