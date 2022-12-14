A schoolgirl has recalled the "horrifying" moment she tore off branches to help four young boys who had fallen into a frozen lake in Solihull on Sunday, 11 December.

Three of the boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, died after being pulled from the water.

A six-year-old boy is in critical condition.

"I was just clueless. I tried to help but I couldn't. I was trying to find branches off trees and try to pass it to them, but they were too short," 13-year-old Oliwia Szewc told ITV News.

