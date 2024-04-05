Independent TV
Moment son shoots father’s accused killer six times in middle of courtroom caught on CCTV
This is the moment a son shoots his father’s accused killer in the middle of a Brazilian courtroom.
Cristiano Alves Terto, 27, shot Francisco Cleidivaldo Mariano De Moura, 38, six times during a jury session for his father’s murder trial in São José do Belmonte, Brazil.
Footage from inside the courtroom shows Terto running toward the front with a .38-caliber revolver pointed directly at De Moura, before he opens fire.
Terto was pursued by police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The disturbing incident happened on 29 November, but the video of the shooting was only released to the public on Monday.
Terto was locked up the next day and has since remained in prison. De Moura was rushed to a local hospital and survived the shooting.
