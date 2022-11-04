Pea soup thrown over Van Gogh in Rome by climate activists

Climate activists threw pea soup over a Van Gogh painting in Rome on Friday, 4 November.

Footage shows protesters gluing themselves to the wall below The Sower at the Palazzo Bonaparte.

The action was carried out by four women from Ultima Generazione (Last Generation), following a similar protest by Just Stop Oil in which activists threw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at London’s National Gallery.

“In a future where we will struggle to find food for everyone, how can we think that art will still be protected?” Ultima Generazione said.

