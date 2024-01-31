Wildfire rages in South Africa as reisdents ordered to evacuate

Plumes of smoke filled the air in South Africa as a wildfire raged near a small town close to Cape Town on Tuesday, 30 January.

Firefighters continued to fight the blaze, which had forced the temporary evacuation of the town, on Wednesday.

Pringle Bay was ordered to evacuate on Tuesday, but residents were later allowed to return to their homes.

Households in Bett's Bay were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday.

Helicopters were dispatched in effort to contain the fire, flying over the flames and dumping water on the blaze.