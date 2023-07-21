Flash flood completely engulfs bridge as heavy rain hits South Korea

A rushing flash flood covered a bridge in South Korea as heavy rain lashes the country. As a result of the flooding, a reported 41 people have died.

Video footage shows a small bridge completely engulfed by gushing water from the river in Nonsan City, South Chungcheong province on Friday, July 14.

According to local authorities, 41 people have died as a result. They report 35 are injured and nine people are missing.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as the torrential rain caused flooding and landslides across South Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the government designated devastated areas as "Special disaster zones" to speed up the emergency response.