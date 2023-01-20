Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:49
South Korea: Smoke rises as major fire spreads through Seoul slums
Around 500 South Koreans were forced to flee their homes after a fire spread through a low-income neighbourhood in southern Seoul on Friday morning.
Footage shows helicopters dropping water on the blaze, with firefighters on the ground also battling through the smoke.
Shin Yong-ho, an official at the fire department of Seoul’s Gangnam district, said rescue workers were continuing to search areas affected by the fire but that it was believed that all of the residents have safely evacuated.
At least 60 homes were left destroyed by the blaze.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:42
Rishi Sunak outlines why taxes cannot be cut: ‘You’re not idiots, you know what happened’
00:46
Elle Edwards’ father speaks of grief after daughter’s death: ‘It should never have happened’
01:27
‘Stop Rosebank’: Shetlanders send ‘message in a bottle’ to Norway over proposed oil field
01:34
Florida police officers rescue baby found overheating in stolen car
02:14
Exclusive: Father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten makes emotional plea for her return
01:44
‘I am human’: Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand
11:18
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
01:43
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic vows to keep resisting Russia on two-year anniversary of imprisonment
01:18
All the times New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern stood up to sexism
00:34
Ukraine interior minister among at least 14 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
01:32
PMQs best moments: Starmer clashes with Sunak over ‘lethal’ NHS crisis and police ‘failings’
01:11
Government using ‘nuclear option’ to block Scotland's gender bill, Stonewall says
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
03:38
Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:35
Antonio Conte praises Spurs performance despite 4-2 defeat to Man City
01:23
Premier League: Pep Guardiola questions desire of Man City players after 4-2 win vs Spurs
00:54
Former Tottenham and Portsmouth footballer Anton Walkes dies in boat crash aged 25
01:33
Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conference
01:04
Usain Bolt is missing more than $12.7m from investment accounts, say lawyers
00:40
Man United v Crystal Palace: Erik Ten Hag ‘disappointed’ with conceded goal
01:00
Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea share first footage of new £89m signing training with teammates
01:13
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' after loss to Mackenzie McDonald amid injury
02:49
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
00:56
Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano
00:47
‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees
00:31
Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather
01:21
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
01:38
Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks to feature on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album
00:41
Jennifer Coolidge debuts on TikTok with amusing ‘poem’ and A-list cameo
11:18
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:33
Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash musician David Crosby dies aged 81
01:15
Male Strictly stars ‘closer than ever’ and have hosted boys’ night ahead of live tour, Tyler West says
00:36
Fifa 23 Team of the Year players and ratings announced featuring Messi and Benzema
01:36
Rian Johnson says next Knives Out film will be 'very different' to Glass Onion
01:52
Lewis Capaldi pauses gig as fight breaks out during song: ‘They’re scrapping’
01:06
Monster cane toad dubbed ‘Toadzilla’ weighing 2.7kg discovered in Australia
00:45
Chihuahua cross ‘abandoned in car park in 2009’ named world’s oldest living dog
01:35
Japanese scientists use squid tissue to invent new medical treatments
00:39
Rare baby rhinoceros has gender reveal party at Kansas zoo
00:47
Meghan Markle’s estranged sister says Prince Harry ‘needs counselling’ during latest attack on couple
02:01
Rare giant squid comes face-to-face with Japanese divers in mesmerising footage
01:01
Shakira reportedly found out about Gerard Pique cheating with jam jar
00:56
Mother who ‘never buys anything for herself’ breaks down as family gift her puppy
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13