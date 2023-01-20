Around 500 South Koreans were forced to flee their homes after a fire spread through a low-income neighbourhood in southern Seoul on Friday morning.

Footage shows helicopters dropping water on the blaze, with firefighters on the ground also battling through the smoke.

Shin Yong-ho, an official at the fire department of Seoul’s Gangnam district, said rescue workers were continuing to search areas affected by the fire but that it was believed that all of the residents have safely evacuated.

At least 60 homes were left destroyed by the blaze.

