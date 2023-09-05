If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

South Korean teachers held a rally in Seoul on Monday (4 September) to demand better protection of their rights and put the spotlight on what they called widespread harassment by overbearing parents that has spurred some colleagues to take their lives.

Around 50,000 educators gathered at the protest.

In July, a teacher was found dead at an elementary school in South Korea’s capital city after reportedly expressing anxiety over complaints by a parent regarding a dispute among students.

Earlier in the day, mourners including parents and young students were seen laying flowers and leaving messages to the deceased teacher at a memorial altar.