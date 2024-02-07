Floodwaters pour into Pacific Ocean after record rainfall drenches California

Drone footage captures floodwater running into the Pacific Ocean, after California was drenched by record rainfall.

A deadly storm, the second “Pineapple Express” weather system to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, dumped torrential rain over Southern California, triggering street flooding and mudslides throughout the region.

Downtown Los Angeles was drenched by 7.44cm of rain on Monday, surpassing a record for the day set in 1901.

In Dana Point, to the south of LA, floodwaters emptied into the ocean on Tuesday.

“You can see all those brown floodwaters filtering into the bright blue Pacific Ocean,” Dr Reed Timmer, an extreme meteorologist, said.