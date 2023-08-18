Flames shot out of a Southwest Airlines plane after it took off from Houston on Tuesday, 15 August.

The jet left William P Hobby Airport for Cancun, Mexico, but was forced to return "after experiencing a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff," according to the Dallas-based airline.

Footage taken mid-air shows a fire burning on the outside of the aircraft.

Southwest Airlines said the plane landed safely before being taken out of service for review, and a different aircraft continued the flight to Cancun.