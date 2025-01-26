Onboard camera shows SpaceX rocket plucked from sky in second successful landing

A new angle from onboard SpaceX’s Super Heavy mega rocket shows how its rocket booster safely returned to the ground when ‘caught by chopsticks’ on the landing platform on January 16.

In the same flight, the upper stage of the spacecraft broke up as it was reaching space, with falling debris from the destroyed Starship delaying airline traffic out of Miami airport, federal officials said.

Despite this, the rocket booster was still able to make it back down to earth and pull off a safe landing.

This was the rocket’s seventh test flight, taking off from a launchpad in South Texas and reaching a peak altitude of around 90 kilometres (55 miles).

“Booster guidance system precisely maneuvered the vehicle through the highest wind speeds yet for a Super Heavy landing,” SpaceX wrote in a post on Twitter.