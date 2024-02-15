Pickpocket steals woman’s wallet in less than 10 seconds on bus

A pickpocketer was caught on camera stealing a woman’s wallet in less than ten seconds on board a bus in Spain on Tuesday (13 February).

Footage shared by the Spanish National Police shows the thief going unnoticed by other passengers as he snatched the wallet from the woman without her knowing.

Police circulated the video as they urged members of the public to be vigilant of their surroundings, and to highlight the techniques thieves may use.

Authorities said both suspects involved in the incident were apprehended.