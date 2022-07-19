Spain wildfires: Train is surrounded by flames in Zamora

Passengers travelling on a train between Galicia and Madrid watched on as flames surrounded their carriage during a heatwave in Spain.

Francisco Seoane Perez, who filmed the moment the wildfire surrounded the train in apparent apocalyptic scenes, said the train stopped for a few moments before continuing its journey.

Wildfires have burned at least 70,000 acres in Spain this year.

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez attributed the fires, which have so far killed two people, to climate change.

“Climate change kills people, our ecosystem and what is most precious to us,” he said.

