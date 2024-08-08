Watch: Holidaymakers race for sun beds at Spanish resort

Watch as a large group of tourists race to secure their sun beds while on holiday at a resort in Spain.

Garath McKeown filmed the amusing footage of the holidaymakers from his balcony at the Villa Romana resort in Salou, a coastal town about 70 miles south west of Barcelona, on 1 August.

The group anxiously waited for the sun bed area to open at 8am and once they were let in, they could be seen sprinting towards the available beds to beat other guests.