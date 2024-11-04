Independent TV
Spain’s king vows to give ‘hope’ after angry residents throw mud on his visit to Valencia town
Spain’s king has vowed to give “hope” after angry residents threw mud at him during his visit to a flood-stricken town in Valencia.
More than 200 people have died and thousands of livelihoods have been shattered following last week’s devastating floods.
The king’s comments came during a visit to the epicenter of their nation's deadliest natural disaster in living memory, where a crowd of enraged locals hurled clots of mud left by the storm-spawned flooding at Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia.
After the visit on Sunday (3 November), in a meeting with emergency services, Felipe said the anger had to be dealt with.
