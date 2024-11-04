Spain’s king has vowed to give “hope” after angry residents threw mud at him during his visit to a flood-stricken town in Valencia.

More than 200 people have died and thousands of livelihoods have been shattered following last week’s devastating floods.

The king’s comments came during a visit to the epicenter of their nation's deadliest natural disaster in living memory, where a crowd of enraged locals hurled clots of mud left by the storm-spawned flooding at Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia.

After the visit on Sunday (3 November), in a meeting with emergency services, Felipe said the anger had to be dealt with.