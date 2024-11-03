Watch: Spain’s king dodges mud from angry crowd in flood-hit Valencia

Spain's King Felipe dodged mud as objects were thrown while he visited areas in Paiporta, Valencia affected by the country's worst-ever flood-related disaster on Sunday (3 November).

Shouts of "murderers" were heard when the monarch arrived protected by an umbrella.

Locals are reeling as the death toll reaches at least 217 and could increase as rescue and cleanup operations continue.

The King and his wife, Queen Letizia, visited Valencia with prime minister Pedro Sanchez. They met local officials, emergency responders and civilians.