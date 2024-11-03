Spain floods: Rescuers wade through building’s chest-high water in search for missing

Rescuers in Spain braved chest-high water inside buildings to search for missing people in the catastrophic aftermath of flooding, footage posted on Saturday (2 November) showed.

At least 214 people have died in the extreme weather conditions, with more than 200 of those killed in the hardest-hit region of Valencia alone.

Footage posted by the Guardia Civil police force showed mountain rescue specialists wading through water inside a garage in Paiporta.

An extra 5,000 soldiers are being deployed to the flooded Valencia region to support the “biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime”, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.