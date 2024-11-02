Cars and furniture lay piled up in mud as Spain reels from deadly floods

Cars, furniture, and white goods lay piled up in mud on the streets of Alfafar, Spain, on Saturday, 2 November as the country reeled from catastrophic flooding.

At least 205 people have died in the extreme weather conditions as fresh weather warnings for rain prompt fears of further flooding.

Around 202 of those killed were in the hardest-hit region of Valencia alone.

The death toll rose significantly on Friday as rescue workers continued to search for missing people.

Those impacted the worst by the flash flooding in eastern Spain are expecting more rain, as yellow and amber weather warnings remain in place.