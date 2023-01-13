Footage captures a huge fire raging at a popular marina in Marbella.

Around 80 boats - housed in a storage facility at the La Bajadilla fishing port - were destroyed, according to reports.

The blaze sparked at around 7pm on Wednesday (11 January) with local police, emergency services and volunteers quickly descending on the scene.

It’s understood the facility, which belongs to Marina Marbella, is used for storage and repairs and that some boats destroyed in the fire were worth millions of pounds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.