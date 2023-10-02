Leaders of Murcia’s city and region’s political institutions have held a moment’s silence and applause in honour of the victims of Sunday’s disco blaze.

A total of 13 people were killed as a consequence of the fire and 24 more were injured.

Firefighters and police continued to search the damaged premises for clues as to how the fire started in Murcia, a university city in southeastern Spain.

The blaze started in a nightclub around 6am on Sunday 1 October and spread to two others nearby, Spanish state news agency EFE said.

All the bodies were found in the first nightclub.