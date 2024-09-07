Almost 3,000 litres of fake olive oil seized by police

Spanish police seized almost 3,000 litres of fake olive oil which could have been sold for €20,500 (£17,313) from Huelva, newly-released video shows.

Guardia Civil officials shared footage of the operation from February, showing officers unpacking boxes containing containers of the liquid.

Authorities said they intercepted a vehicle from Portugal that was transporting large quantities of oils, supposedly from olive oil, and adhesive labels to re-label the containers with no correct documentation to trace its origin of production.

The oil was found to be lampante oil, sunflower oil, and unclassified oil, which did not match the characteristics described on the seized labels.

Six people are under investigation, police said.