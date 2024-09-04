Attempt to steal half a tonne of olives thwarted by police

Spanish police thwarted an attempt to steal half a tonne of olives on the first day of harvest near Seville.

A video posted to social media on Monday, 2 September, showed Guardia Civil officials inspecting buckets of the produce after they prevented the theft of 465 kilos.

One person was arrested and six are under investigation after they were caught "red-handed harvesting the olives," police said.

Officials added that the recovered olives have now been returned to their rightful owner.