More than 74 tonnes of stolen olives seized by Spanish police

Spanish police seized 74 tonnes of stolen olives in Seville, authorities said on Friday, 6 October.

Footage showed two operations where police raided an establishment where olives are bought and sold in the region.

Twelve people were arrested for their alleged participation in the theft and purchase and sale of stolen olives, the Guardia Civil said.

Police said the owner of the warehouse where the olives were found placed them in brine so they would not be detected in the weighing and storage area during inspections.

Spain is the world’s largest producer of olives and olive oil.