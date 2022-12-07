Spanish police seize marijuana disguised as Ukraine aid

Spanish police have seized marijuana that was packaged for smuggling disguised as Ukrainian aid.

This video shows authorities conducting one of eight raids across Andalusia in the southern part of the country.

The civil guard said the cannabis was transported in vans that “simulated being part of a solidarity caravan” to try and fly under police radar.

Police seized 1,500 marijuana plants, 10 kilograms of packaged cannabis, five firearms, and €15,000 in cash.

Thirty people of Ukrainian, German, Spanish and Moroccan nationalities were arrested as part of the operation.

