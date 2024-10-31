Watch the moment an elderly woman and baby are airlifted to safety from catastrophic flash floods in Valencia, Spain.

Emergency services have shared footage of the woman and one-year-old baby being rescued after their home was flooded by water on Thursday (31 October).

It captures the moment a military emergency unit rescues the woman using a metal cage attached to a helicopter.

The official number of people killed by the catastrophic floods has risen dramatically to 158.

Spain’s prime minister has urged residents to stay at home as he warned devastation is “not finished” and declared Valencia a “disaster zone”.