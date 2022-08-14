Spirit Airlines employee trades blows with female passenger during argument

A Texas airline agent has been suspended after being filmed trading blows with a woman who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him.

In the clip, the unidentified Spirit Airlines representative is seen squaring up to the female passenger at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

“You have lost your mind, don’t touch me ever in your life,” he screams at the woman.

The woman attempts to back away as another man intervenes to separate the pair.

While continuing to argue, the woman is seen slapping the Spirit Airlines worker around the head, seeing him immediately chase her and take her to the ground.

