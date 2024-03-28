Unlicensed drink-driver crashes Ford Mustang during gifted birthday experience

Footage shows the moment an unlicenced drink-driver crashed a Ford Mustang during his gifted birthday experience.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Sunday 24 March in Hradec Králové, a city in the Czech Republic.

A statement from police confirmed the 50-year-old driver had “strengthened himself with a beer and a shot of rum before driving” and tested positive for alcohol during a breathalyzer test at the scene of the crash.

He committed 4 offences at the same time - running a red light, not adjusting the speed limit, driving without a driver’s license and alcohol behind the wheel.

The experience was supposed to be a ride in a sports car as a passenger, but the man was offered to drive the vehicle instead.