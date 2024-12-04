British rock band Sports Team captured the moment they were robbed at gunpoint when they stopped for a coffee at Starbucks on the first day of their US tour.

Footage filmed by the band at the coffee shop in Vallejo, California on Tuesday (3 December) shows a man running into the store to alert them that someone is smashing into their van.

Panic then follows as masked robbers ransack the van and screams can be heard about them being armed with a gun.

In a statement on social media, the band said their equipment was still intact so they were driving on to Sacramento to perform.