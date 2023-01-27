A devasting fire ripped through a historic church in northwest London overnight.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 80 firefighters attended the scene at St Mark’s Church in St John’s Wood after a call shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

Footage shared by the service showed crews battling the raging flames, which engulfed the two-storey building.

LFB later confirmed the fire was under control, and said there were no reports of injuries.

St Mark’s church dates back to 1846 and was Grade II* listed.

