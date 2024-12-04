Starmer repeatedly dodges questions over Louise Haigh’s resignation in PMQs clash

Prime minister Keir Starmer has been accused of obfuscating by the leader of the opposition over transport secretary Louise Haigh’s resignation.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on on Wednesday, 4 December, Kemi Badenoch demanded that Starmer provide an explanation over Haigh’s resignation after a fraud conviction from her past was revealed.

Responding, Sir Keir said: “I’m not going to disclose further information.”

The Tory leader hit back saying that the PM never answers any questions, and it appears like he didn’t ask his former transport secretary any questions either before appointing her to his cabinet.

Badenoch closed her point by saying, “The country needs conviction politicians, not politicians with convictions.”